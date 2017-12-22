Residents’ complaints lead to 2 narcotics arrests

Two Benton man were arrested Monday following a narcotics investigation, according to the Benton Police Department.

Officers with the BNPD Special Investigations Unit responded to complaints from area residents at 324 S. Second St. in Benton.

The investigation led to evidence that methamphetamine was being distributed from the home, according to BNPD.

A search warrant was executed at the residence around 8 a.m. Monday where officers seized approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, quantities of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Both Michael Morrison Jr., 37, and Colby Brown, 34, were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Morrison faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a firearm by certain person, maintaining a drug premises within

1,000 feet of a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All are felony charges.

Morrison also had active warrants at the time of his arrest, one of which was for carrying a prohibited weapon and another for delivery of methamphetamine. He was on parole with an active supervision status.

Brown faces charges of maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had two active warrants at the time of his arrest.

Both suspects are currently jailed without bond at the Saline County Detention Center.

Officers said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible in the near future.

BNPD would like to thank the residents for reporting concerns of illegal activity.