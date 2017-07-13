Resolution approval sought to honor late alderman

According to city of Benton officials, the Community Services and Animal Control Committee passed a motion Tuesday seeking a resolution to honor the late Charles Cunningham.

The resolution would be to name the main pavilion located at Ralph Bunche Park in the Ralph Bunche Community after the former alderman.

Cunningham served as Ward 2 alderman for more than 10 years and was in office at the time of his death April 18, 2017.

The committee hopes to have the resolution placed on the July 24 Benton City Council meeting agenda for the council's approval.