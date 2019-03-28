Restaurant improvements to cause temporary closure

Members of the Bryant Development Review Committee during a meeting today approved building changes to a popular Bryant restaurant.

During construction, Chick-fil-A on Reynolds Road will be closed for approximately a month, according to Bryan Burger of Burger Engineering in Dallas.

Proposed changes include creating a double drive through with two menu boards, an order canopy and menu delivery canopy as well as expanding the building for additional kitchen space.

With these changes, the restaurant hopes to "get people out of the drive through faster,"Burger said.

"Really this is all just to increase the speed of service out there," he added.

Construction is scheduled to begin "in the next few months," Burger said.