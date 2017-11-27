Reward offered for information about vandalism

The Bryant Police Department is currently offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a vandalism at a local business.

The business was vandalized and spray painted with graffiti.

More pictures of the graffiti are available on the Bryant Police Department's Facebook page.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Bryant Police Department at 501-943-0943. Individuals may also send officers a message on Facebook.

All tips are completely anonymous.