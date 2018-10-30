Rivals face off in Bryant

Bryant Freshman Hornet Carson Burnett bowls in for a touchdown in a game earlier season. RICK NATION/Special to The Saline CourierBenton Junior Panthers freshman Beau Wright looks to haul in a pass in a game last week. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
BENTON, AR

The Benton Junior Panthers (4-5, 3-4 CAJHC) will head to Bryant today to take on the Freshman Hornets (7-2, 6-2) at Hornet Stadium for the last contest of the season. The Voice of the Hornets, Rob Patrick, will join Jim Gardner for a live broadcast, with Dio Vannucci giving sideline analysis at
http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/ytlive_stream.php?channel=l.... The game can also be seen on channel 406 for Fidelity subscribers.

