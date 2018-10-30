Rivals face off in Bryant

The Benton Junior Panthers (4-5, 3-4 CAJHC) will head to Bryant today to take on the Freshman Hornets (7-2, 6-2) at Hornet Stadium for the last contest of the season. The Voice of the Hornets, Rob Patrick, will join Jim Gardner for a live broadcast, with Dio Vannucci giving sideline analysis at

http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/ytlive_stream.php?channel=l.... The game can also be seen on channel 406 for Fidelity subscribers.