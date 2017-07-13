Roberson & Associates Insurance burglarized, investigation underway
By:
Josh Briggs
Thursday, July 13, 2017
BENTON
Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department, confirmed to The Saline Courier this morning that an investigation is currently underway regarding a double burglary of Roberson & Associates Insurance and Jim Stilwell's Nationwide Insurance Office in Downtown Benton. The two businesses are shared within the same building.
A glass window was shattered near the front door of Roberson & Associates.
Little information is known at this time.
More will be reported as it becomes available.
Category: