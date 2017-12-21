Rutledge names former Saline County JP as new campaign manager

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday the hiring of Josh Mesker as campaign manager for her re-election campaign.

“I am excited to announce Josh Mesker as my campaign manager,” she said. “Josh is well-known in Arkansas politics and brings with him the communications, grassroots organizing, and public policy experience we need to run an energized campaign across all 75 counties.” In addition to his management and statewide political experience,

Mesker worked as senior district representative for U.S. Congressman French Hill and served Hill’s predecessor, former U.S. Congressman Tim Griffin — now Arkansas lieutenant governor — beforehand.

Mesker is also a former justice of the peace from Saline County and spent three consecutive legislative sessions with the Arkansas Family Council. Prior to Mesker’s professional foray into politics and government, his career began writing print, radio, and TV advertising. “Attorney General Rutledge kept the promises she made in her first campaign," Mesker said.

"From day one, she has worked tirelessly to protect Arkansans from scams, criminals, and an overreaching federal government while making the office more accessible to everyone. Arkansans are blessed to have her fighting on our behalf, and I couldn’t be more humbled by this opportunity to share her accomplishments and message across Arkansas."