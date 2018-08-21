Salem Harvest Foods to become Shoppers Value Foods on Aug. 30

Harvest Foods in Salem will soon be under new ownership.

According to Chad Evans, president of Cypress Creek Partners LLC., the local grocery store has been purchased and will operate as Shoppers Value Foods beginning Aug. 30.

Evans said all of the employees will be retained who elect to stay.

"People in the Salem community are going to love this store," Evans said. "We are going to have extremely low prices."

Evans said that Shoppers Value Foods prides itself on its meat department and deli areas, which are planned to be the highlights of the local business.

Two other Shoppers Value Foods currently operate in Arkansas, including one on Colonel Glenn Road and in Stuttgart.

Cypress Creek Partners LLC. is based in Arkansas and also operates City Market locations.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.