Saline County resident leading U of A drug awareness effort

This week, the University of Arkansas Razorback Action Group, which is a division of the Associated Student Government, is hosting the Opioid and Substance Abuse Awareness Week on the university’s campus.

Trevor Villines, who was born and raised in Saline County, serves as the ASG’s director of external relations and is leading the awareness effort.

The group’s job is to have conversations with state and local officials about issues that involve the student body.

Because young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 are at the greatest risk for opioid abuse, it is a big issue for college students.

Villines added that two to four U of A students have died during the past four to five years due to drug overdoses.

“We have the power to save lives,” Villines said.

The awareness week began Monday with an event at the Arkansas Union. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin provided the keynote address and Judge Joseph Wood and Mayor Lionel Jordan signed county and city proclamations.

The group also is hosting a panel discussion on campus Thursday.

Arkansas Drug Director and former Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane will be a key panelist.

A drug take-back event is also scheduled for Saturday at the University of Arkansas Police Department.

“Mr. Trevor Villines is a unique leader who has a vision to improve the quality of life of his student body, as well as communities throughout Arkansas,” Lane said. “The challenges of the opioid epidemic require unique leadership skills to build collaborative efforts and encourage change. I am proud of (Villines’) achievements thus far, and those still to come.”

During the semester, Villines will introduce a three-step plan through the ASG; expand student policy to protect students in the event of an opioid overdose; create a College Recovery Program; and to have a secure, permanent medicine drop box location on campus.

The first step includes the expansion of the Joshua Ashley-Pauley Act (an Arkansas good Samaritan law which gives immunity from prosecution for drug possession to someone seeking medical assistance due to a drug overdose) to further protect university students.

Lane and Villines have been in communication with law enforcement in Washington County, including the U of A Police Department, to supply officers with Narcan kits which contain a medication designed to temporarily reverse an overdose caused by an opioid.

The second step is to create a College Recovery Program for the University of Arkansas System. Villines has been researching and studying The Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Texas Tech University as a program to model. He said the Associated

Student Government “definitely wants to do more in-depth research” of their program to learn its functions and how they’re funded.

The third step is to expand education and awareness about the opioid epidemic. Aside from posting fliers around campus and starting awareness week campaigns, Villines envisions reaching out to various students at the places they congregate.

At the end of the day, Villines said he has big goals about opioid and substance abuse awareness.

“If it helps us save one life, just one life, we’ve done our jobs,” he said.

He also hopes that the students’ efforts will make other schools take notice across the nation and the South Eastern Conference.

“We want to be the leader,” he said.

These are just the first of several steps Villines is taking toward initiating positive change against the opioid epidemic on college campuses. Not one to stop and rest for very long, he is constantly looking for new ideas to better improve communities throughout Arkansas.

“In my Student Government Association role, I’m responsible for meeting with legislators and state officials, such as Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane and the governor’s staff,” Villines said. “I’m also planning to spend time with the Pulaski County Coroner to see the process for handling an opioid overdose.

“I haven’t taken a decent break in three or four years because I’m always working and seeing how I can get involved. I’m always looking to take it up a notch. The bare minimum just doesn’t do it for me.”

Villiness is a proud Saline County resident. He hopes that after graduation, he can return to Central Arkansas.

“I give the people of Saline County the credit for being the leader that I am today,” Villines said.