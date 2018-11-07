Saline Health System to host free diabetes health fair

Saline Health System in Benton will host its annual Diabetes Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Free screenings for blood pressure, glucose, body mass index, COPD, Bioimpedance iTOVi and body fat percentage will be offered and diabetes-related products and information will be available and distributed.

In addition to screenings, informative seminars and screenings will be offered free of charge to participants.

At 10 a.m., dietetic interns from the University of Central Arkansas will present a class on healthy holiday eating. At 10:30 a.m., UAMS dietetic interns will discuss healthy cooking tips. At 11 a.m., Donette Spann, of the Arkansas Beef Council, will provide a cooking demonstration and food sampling.

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 363,781 people in Arkansas, or 14.8 percent of the adult population, have diabetes. Of these, an estimated 75,000 have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk.

In addition, 797,000 people in Arkansas, 36.4 percent of the adult population, have pre-diabetes with blood glucose levels higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as a diabetic. Every year, an estimated 25,000 people in Arkansas are diagnosed with diabetes.

Diabetes and pre-diabetes cost an estimated $3.1 billion in Arkansas each year. The serious complications include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness — and death.

The seminar will be held in the Saline Health Education Building. Call 501-776-6051 for more information or visit salinememorial.org.