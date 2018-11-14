Saline Health System names new CEO

Saline Health System in Benton recently announced Michael Stewart as its new chief executive officer. Stewart will assume the role November 30.



Stewart brings nearly 15 years of healthcare leadership experience to this new role. He is coming to Saline Health System from Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2006. Prior to his time at Navarro Regional, he spent two years as the COO/administrator for Northwest Health System in Springdale and seven years in executive leadership roles at hospitals in California and Florida.



Prior to his healthcare career, Stewart spent four years as a member of the U.S. Air Force where he rose to the rank of captain while serving at two USAF bases in Texas. Michael received his MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and his Bachelor's of Science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.