Saline Memorial CEO Trautman announces resignation

Bob Trautman, chief executive office of Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, announced Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation, ending his six-year leadership.

Sue Shugart, chief operating officer at a sister RCCH HealthCare Partners hospital in South Carolina, will serve as interim CEO of SMH beginning July 9, according to Rebecca Jones, director of marketing and communications for SMH.

"RCCH and the SMH board will immediately begin a nationwide search for an individual to lead Saline Memorial Hospital going forward," said a statement from the hospital. "We are very thankful to Bob for all the important work he did at Saline Memorial Hospital over the past six years. We wish he and his family all the best."

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.