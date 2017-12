The Saline County Shootout is upon us. The Benton Lady Panthers and Bryant Lady Hornets will kick off the Shootout at 6 p.m. at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant, with the Panthers and Hornets to follow in the rivals’ only matchup against each other this year.

Both the girls and boys games will be available tonight on Fox Sports Arkansas 93.7 and live video streamed at fidelitylocal6.com.