Santa’s visits to the courthouse rescheduled

Due to rain in the forecast for the next several days, Santa Claus is going to reschedule his visits to the Saline County Courthouse.

Thursday and Friday night’s visits will be cancelled due to the chance of rain.

Santa’s make-up night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Saline County Courthouse gazebo.

On Dec. 20, Santa will be inside the courthouse to make the visit easier for those with special needs.

Santa’s last visit for the year will be Dec. 21, which will also be character night.

He will be bringing along Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Chase from Paw Patrol, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

There also may be superheroes stopping by.

For further information, please call the office of Saline County Judge Jeff Arey at 501-303-5640.