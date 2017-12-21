Santa's final stops at courthouse planned today, Friday

The jolly elf himself is concluding his busy schedule ahead of Christmas Eve and will visit the Saline County Courthouse only two more times, including tonight.

Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities with children at the gazebo tonight and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

Friday also will be Special Needs Night for residents and Santa will be inside the courthouse.

Those needing a handicap ramp to enter may do so on the west side of the building. All others are asked to enter via east entrance.

Hot cocoa and cookies also will be available both nights.

For more information, call 501-303-5640.