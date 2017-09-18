SC deputies arrests Pulaski County deputy

A Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy is on the other side of the criminal justice system after he was arrested by Saline County deputies on Sunday.

Pulaski County patrol deputy Daniel Cantwell, 27, of White Hall, is facing charges of battery, terroristic threatening and assault.

Saline County deputies responded to the 1100 block of Brookhaven Court Sunday morning to assist medics. When deputies arrived a victim was receiving treatment by Lake Norrell Fire Department personnel for a facial laceration, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

During the call, deputies learned "that a verbal argument became physical and the victim was allegedly assaulted by Cantwell," Silk added.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. He was later discharged, he said.

Cantwell has been placed on paid administrative leave.