SC Republican Party issues damning letter, offers no evidence

The Saline County Republican Committee has sent a letter to local business owners soliciting donations and claiming that some local Democratic candidates are actually members of the so-called "Progressive Party of Saline County;" however, members of the Saline County Progressives say the letter is blatantly false.

According to the letter authored by Steve Lux, chairman of the Saline County Republican Committee, the local Democratic party “was desperate to find someone (anyone) to run on their ticket. They were embarrassed because there are currently no elected Democrats in Saline County. After hearing this, I expected they would recruit a few well-known people to run on their ticket to try to be relevant again. Then I learned that a group called the Progressive Party of Saline County had talked a number of their members into running for office on the Democrat ticket this year. You may not be aware of this local Progressive Party but they are affiliated with the National Progressive Socialist Party.”

While the letter claims that there are a number of candidates running as Democrats who are actually Progressive Socialist individuals, Lux would not confirm which candidates the letter was referring to.

“You have to ask them, but I know that there are a number of them that are a part of that progressive group that operates in Saline County,” Lux said. “One of the JP candidates is the head of the progressive group. We know that better than half of them are. There are 11 local candidates and you’d have to ask each of them if they identify with that group or not. We do know that better than half of them are members of that group.”

In the letter, Lux said that most Saline County residents don’t follow politics closely and that they are not aware of the differences between the two tickets.

“In addition to raising funds, I think it brings an awareness of who’s actually running on the Democratic ticket and how the Democratic Party has veered pretty far left from where it was even four or five years ago when we had folks running that were more moderate,” Lux said.

Cindy Bowden, of the Saline County Progressives, an independent nonpartisan group of locals, said that she was shocked by the letter and the allegations it contains.

“I am just amazed at where they got that information,” Bowden said. “Our group started as a caucus of the Democratic Party. Nothing in that letter is true. I’d like to ask (Lux) where he came up with this stuff.”

Bowden added that there are members of their group who are also members of the Democratic Party, but that it is due to the fact that their hopes and ideas for Saline County run parallel with each other.

“To say that we are members of a National Socialist or whatever is in that letter is just amazing and preposterous,” Bowden said.

According to Bowden, the mission of the Saline County Progressives PAC is to serve and protect women, children, minorities and other marginalized populations. They are committed to helping not only politically with civic involvement, but also through community building endeavors to honor our purpose. It is a group for progressives who want to affect change in Saline County and they welcome all members of the community who want to make positive, progressive transformations for future generations.

“I hope that voters can read through the veiled attempt to alarm people,” Bowden said. “I’m afraid, over these last two weeks before the election, that people are going to get really, really nasty. People are just going to start making up things left and right. I am concerned over the next two weeks people are not going to take the time to learn whether things are true or false.”

Bowden said things like Lux’s letter can sway people.

“Especially if it’s going to have the letterhead of the Republican Party,” Bowden said. “They are going to look at that letter and think that that’s true. It holds weight when you use letterhead. It’s going to hold some bearing on people.”

In addition to stating that the purpose of the letter was “to educate the citizens of Saline County about the difference between the two tickets this year,” Lux stated that fundraising was another point of the mail-out.

“We need money to go ahead and run ads in The Saline Courier,” Lux said. “We have asked the business community to consider giving us donations to help us run ads.”

Lux also stated that they have had a great response since the letter was mailed and being passed around on social media.

Bowden said that it is true that the group works hand-in-hand with Democrats because their views are well-aligned, but that they are not a political party.

“There is just nothing in (the letter) that’s true,” Bowden said. “There is no Progressive Party in Saline County that he claims exists. There is nothing like that. We are just a little independent group that wants to do good for the people of Saline County.”

Early voting begins Monday with Election Day planned Nov. 6.