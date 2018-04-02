Scheduled water outage planned Wednesday in Benton
Monday, April 2, 2018
BENTON
On Wednesday, April 4, the Benton Water Department will be working to replace a valve and will have the water off for about 4 1/2 hours. The work will begin around 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the afternoon.
Customers in the following areas will be effected by this outage:
Fourth Street to Schley Street.
Schley Street to North Street.
North Street starting at Couch, reaching until Denton Street and Paradise Circle.
