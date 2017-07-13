Schmidt, Sox shut out Vipers

In their final tuneup before heading to the Mid America Tournament in Springfield, Missouri, today, the Bryant Senior Black Sox shut out the Little Rock Vipers 9-0 Wednesday in Bryant behind starting pitcher Scott Schmidt’s three-hit gem.

Schmidt needed just 69 pitches in his complete-game, seven-inning shutout, walking zero and striking out two as his defense committed just one error behind him.

It was a close game throughout most of the contest, though the Black Sox did scratch some runs across in the first two innings. Leadoff man Logan Allen singled and stole second, then went to third on a single by Jake East, who went 4 for 4 on the day. After a pop up, cleanup hitter Matthew Sandidge plated Allen with a sacrifice fly for the early 1-0 lead.

Bryant would put two runs up in the second inning as Aaron Orender began the frame with a single to center, stole second and went to third on Brandon Hoover’s ground out. Another sacrifice fly, this one from Coby Greiner, made it a 2-0 game before Seth Tucker reached on an error the next at-bat. Tucker went on to steal second and third base on consecutive pitches before Allen’s triple to centerfield made it a 3-0, but he would get caught off third as he rounded the bag.