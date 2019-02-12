Scholarship dedicated to domestic violence victim

A nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic violence and violent crimes across the state is offering a scholarship to Saline County survivors.

Women’s Own Worth, which was founded by Jajuan Archer, of Bryant, after she became a domestic violence survivor, is offering a $1,000 scholarship in memory of Kala Swaims.

Swaims, a former Benton woman, was killed by her boyfriend in Cleburne County in December during a murder-suicide.

Swaims is remembered as a “loving and selfless mom, nana, sister, daughter, nurse and friend,” according to her obituary.

The scholarship is only available for Saline County women or men who are survivors of violence. Individuals must be enrolled for summer or fall classes.

Educations opportunity may include cosmetology, Vo-Tech or trade school programs.

The deadline to apply is March 1.

To apply for the scholarship, individuals are required to like the organization’s social media pages and write an essay about why they deserve the scholarship.

Applicants may also agree that their story be used anonymously for the organization’s future projects and provide awareness regarding domestic violence.

The scholarship application is available online on the organization’s Facebook page.