School, attendance zones search tool added to Bryant School District website

Bryant School District recently introduced a new school search tool on the district's website. Parents can use the tool to determine what attendance zone their home is located in and what school their child will be attending.

The tool is available on the home page on the district website next to the "New Elementary Zone" section. Parents enter the home address into the search button to display the elementary, middle and school zone for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

The tool will be a permanent feature on the district's website.

After several months of discussion and many meetings, the Bryant School Board recently approved new attendance zones for all of the district's elementary schools.

With Parkway Elementary School set to open in August, officials hope to establish an attendance zone for the new elementary school, as well as help relieve overcrowding and balance enrollment at the existing schools.