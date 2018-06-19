School district pulls out of CTE project

The proposed career and technical center will now be comprised of six school districts after one district declined to sign a memorandum of understanding for participation.

The announcement was made during Monday’s regularly scheduled Saline County Quorum Court meeting.

Fountain Lake School District will not join Benton, Bryant, Bauxite, Glen Rose, Harmony Grove and the Sheridan school districts in the program if the project is approved by voters in November.

The court held a second reading of the ordinance that will potentially place a tax for the creation of the center on the November ballot. Saline County Judge Jeff Arey updated the justices of the peace on the the district’s participation prior to the reading.

“We did get word last week from Fountain Lake that they have decided not to join the other six school districts in the MOU,” Arey said. “It’s not completely surprising considering their proximity and their relationship with National Park Community

College. It’s been very good for their district and probably makes sense at this time to continue that relationship.”

The project, which has been considered since 2015, will connect the six school districts and the business community. The center will provide students the opportunity to take classes in 10 different areas of education.

Arey said the choice for Fountain Lake to decline participation will not affect the project. The only adjustment will be how the seats for each district are allotted.

“In Fountain Lake, there were 29 seats,” Arey said. “You will still have 540 seats, it’s just that they will now be divided by the six school districts that have signed the MOU rather than the seven.”

JP James Zahnd asked the court if there were Fountain Lake students who reside in Saline County and still wanted to participate in the CTE, would there be an allotment for that.

“In spite of the fact that (Fountain Lake) did not sign the MOU and will not be participating in this, will those students who are eligible still have the opportunity to attend?” Zahnd asked.

Arey stated that they would be eligible under two conditions. There would have to be an available open seat and the family would be responsible for paying the fees that are normally covered be participating school districts.

JP Tammy Schmidt brought up a similar question in earlier meetings concerning the participation of home-schooled students in Saline County and whether the CTE center would allow their participation.

Arey also confirmed that Sheridan School District students who live in Grant County will be able to participate in the CTE center.

The planned subjects for study include HVAC, automotive technology, manufacturing, STEM engineering, welding, health sciences, information technology, computer engineering, biomedicine and aviation.

Following graduation, students will have the needed certifications to go straight into the workforce.