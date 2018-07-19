School supply lists for every Saline County public school district

Bauxite Public Schools

Pine Haven Elementary School

Kindergarten

Put your child’s name on the following supplies:

•A blunt tip Fiskar scissors.

•A watercolor set.

•A container of Playdoh (Playdoh brand only.)

•A plastic school box (no bigger than 9x5 inches.)

•Two plastic folders with prongs and pockets.

•A wide rule spiral notebook.

•A backpack with no wheels.

•A nap mat.

•A 1-inch binder.

•A complete change of clothes.

Do not label:

•Four packages of #2 yellow pencils (pre-sharpened.)

•Two packages of Clorox wipes.

•Four boxes of jumbo eight count Crayola crayons.

•Two packages of four count dry erase markers (no fine tip.)

•18 glue sticks.

•Three large boxes of Kleenex.

•Two boxes of washable Crayola markers (no fine tip.)

Girls students should bring a box of gallon Ziploc bags, a pack of pink block erasers and a pack of paper plates.

Boy students should bring a package of brown paper bags, a bottle of Elmer’s glue and band-aids.

First Grade

Put your child’s name on the following supplies:

•A backpack with no wheels.

•Four boxes of crayons (16 counts or more.)

•A Crayola watercolor set.

•A pair of Fiskar brand pointed scissors.

•Three packages of four glue sticks.

•A small plastic school box.

•A clear three hole plastic zipper pouch.

•A box of 24 count colored pencils.

•A one subject wide rule spiral notebook.

•A set of earbuds.

Do not label:

•An Early Creative Story primary journal.

•Four packages of 10 yellow pencils (Ticonderoga brand.)

•Three large boxes of Kleenex.

•A medium size bottle of hand sanitizer.

•A package of 40 cap erasers.

•Two packages of four black Expo dry erase markers (big.)

Boys should bring lysol wipes and girls should bring baby wipes.

Ink pens, mechanical pencils or Trapper Keepers are not allowed in first grade.

Second Grade

•A backpack without wheels.

•Two packages of pencils (preferably Ticonderoga brand.)

•Two boxes of crayons.

•A pair of sharp pointed scissors.

•12 glue sticks.

•Three boxes of Kleenex.

•A package of eight to 16 colored pencils.

•A 5x8 pencil box.

•A zipper pencil pouch with three holes (no novelty pencil pouches.)

•A package of yellow highlighters.

•Two packages of cap erasers.

•Two four count packages of dry erase markers.

•Two plastic folders without prongs.

•Two paper folder without prongs.

•A pair of headphones to use with class Chromebooks.

•A clipboard.

•Four wide rule spiral notebooks.

•A five subject wide rule spiral notebook.

•Three packages of wide rule loose leaf notebook paper.

•A 1-inch binder.

Optional items: Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.

Parents should not label the pencils, glue sticks, dry erase markers or cap erasers. They may label crayons, box, backpack, zipper pouch, folders, scissors and notebooks.

Third Grade

•A backpack without wheels.

•Two packages of 10 or more #2 pencils (pre-sharpened and Ticonderoga brand only.)

•A 24 count box of Crayola crayons.

•A package of Crayola markers (optional.)

•A clipboard (no plastic.)

•A pair of pointed Fiskar scissors with a plastic handle.

•12 Elmer’s glue sticks.

•A plastic supply box to hold crayons and markers only. (The box must fit in a desk.)

•Three large boxes of Kleenex.

•A box of four black Expo markers.

•Two yellow highlighters.

•A package of wide rule loose leaf notebook paper.

•A set of multiplication flashcards.

•Ear buds in a small zipper pencil pouch.

•A package of Post-it notes.

•A pink pearl eraser (no cap erasers.)

•A 1 1/2 inch three ring binder.

•Five composition notebooks.

•Index cards (spiral bound.)

Boy students should bring Clorox wipes and girl students should bring hand sanitizer (30 oz. germicide.)

No trapper keepers or pencil sharpeners are allowed.

Any money students bring the first day of school must be labeled with what the money is for and put in an envelope.

Fourth Grade

•A trapper keeper with zipper.

•Five trapper keeper folder (three hole folders.)

•10 packages of #2 pencil (at least 8 count packages and no mechanical pencils.)

•A three hole large zipper pencil bag to go inside trapper.

•Two boxes of colored markers.

•A package of wide rule notebook paper.

•One or two pairs of large plastic handle scissors.

•12 glue sticks.

•Eight large black dry erase markers.

•Two large boxes of Kleenex.

•Two boxes of 24 count crayons.

•A backpack without wheels.

•Four packages of cap erasers.

•Five composition books for math, literacy, reading, social studies and science.

•A box of quart or gallon Ziploc bags.

•Two bottles of liquid glue.

Optional: regular deck of cards for math.

Fifth Grade

General

•Five packages of #2 pre-sharpened wood pencils (No mechanical pencils.)

•A pencil pouch.

•Two boxes of Kleenex.

•A box of colored pencils.

•A package of cap erasers.

•A pair of earbud headphones.

•A blue plastic folder with prongs and pockets for homework.

•A package of Clorox wipes.

Math

•Two packages of loose leaf paper (Do not put paper in binder.)

•Four black Expo markers (Mrs. C. Campbell’s math classroom only.)

•A composition notebook (Mrs. Ashworth’s math classroom only.)

•An orange plastic folder with pockets (Mrs. Ashworth’s math classroom only.)

Science

•One 100-sheet composition notebook.

•A red plastic folder with prongs and pockets.

Literacy

•Two plastic folders with prongs and pockets (yellow and purple.)

•Two packages of loose leaf paper.

•A package of 3x5 index cards.

Social Studies

•A green plastic folder with prongs and pockets.

•A package of loose leaf paper (do no put paper in folders.)

Sixth Grade

•A 2-inch three ring binder.

•A package of five two pocket dividers.

•A 1-inch three ring binder.

•Three packages of college rule loose leaf notebook paper

•Four composition notebooks for literacy, social studies, science and math (100 sheet or 200 page composition notebooks.)

•#2 pencils (at least two packages to begin the year.)

•Cap erasers.

•Colored pencils (eight to 16 counts.)

•Blue or black and red pens.

•A pencil bag that attaches in three ring binder.

•A basic calculator.

•A set of earbuds.

•Two to three boxes of Kleenex.

•Backpack, book bag or satchel.

Seventh Grade

•Notebook paper.

•A folder with two pockets and prongs.

•Pencils (regular or mechanical.)

•Black or blue pens.

•Colored pencils.

•TI-30XIIS calculator.

•Spiral notebook with pockets (history.)

•Three composition notebook (math, first semester English, second semester English.)

•Highlighter.

•Earbuds.

•Construction paper (variety color package.)

•Glue sticks.

•Colored markers.

•Scotch tape.

•Kleenex.

•Hand Sanitizer.

Eighth grade

•A 1-inch binder and dividers.

•A large spiral notebook.

•A two pocket folder.

•Dividers.

•Highlighters.

•A package of graph paper.

•Pencils.

•Blue or black pens.

•Ruler.

•Protractor.

•Small calculator with a square root button.

•A set of earbuds.

Benton School District

In addition to the supplies required for each individual grade level, all grade levels would appreciate students having the following items:

•Small personal headphones.

•Two boxes of Kleenex.

•Germ-X hand sanitizer.

•Clorox wipes.

•Ziploc bags; boy students are encouraged to provided gallon size bags and girl students are encouraged to provide quart size bags.

Elementary Schools

Kindergarten

•20 glue sticks.

•A package of plain yellow #2 pencils.

•Four boxes of 16 or 24 count Crayola crayons.

•Eight black Expo dry erase markers.

•A pair of Fiskars rounded tip scissors.

•A school box.

•A composition notebook.

•A set of Crayola watercolors.

First Grade

•Three wide rule spiral notebooks.

•A school box.

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•10 large glue sticks.

•Four Expo dry erase markers.

•Two pocket folders with prongs.

•Two packages of pencils.

•A package of highlighters.

•A pair of Fiskars scissors.

•Two composition notebooks.

Second Grade

•Five wide rule spiral notebooks (70 pages.)

•Two composition notebooks.

•A package of 10 Crayola washable markers.

•Five plastic pocket folders with three prongs (red, blue, yellow, green and orange.)

•Three packages of plain yellow #2 pencils.

•Eight large glue sticks.

•Three boxes of 24 count crayons.

•Eight black Expo dry erase markers.

•A pair of Fiskars scissors.

•A package of 100 count wide rule notebook paper.

•A small school box.

Third Grade

•Two packages of plain yellow #2 pencils.

•Two spiral wide rule one subject notebooks.

•A package of wife rule notebook paper.

•Two boxes of 24 crayons.

•A package of 10 Crayola washable markers.

•Eight glue sticks (Elmer’s or Crayola.)

•A package of cap erasers.

•A pair of Fiskars scissors.

•Five pocket folders with three prongs (red, blue, yellow, green and orange.)

•Four Expo dry erase markers.

•A zipper pencil pouch with three holes to be inserted into a binder.

•A 1-inch binder.

•Three composition notebooks.

Fourth Grade

•Four packages of plain yellow #2 pencils.

•Three packages of wide rule loose leaf paper.

•A zipper pencil pouch with three holes.

•Eight black Expo dry erase markers.

•Five large glue sticks.

•Four pocket folders with three prongs (red, blue, yellow and green.)

•A box of washable markers.

•Five composition notebooks.

•A box of crayons.

•A package of colored pencils.

•A pair of Fiskars scissors.

Benton Middle School

Fifth Grade

Additional supplies may be required for individual teachers. No oversized book bags, tote bags or duffle bags allowed. All bags must be able to fit easily into lockers. Backpacks are not allowed in hallways or classrooms.

General

•$3 locker fee due at the time lockers are assigned.

•Pencils

•Erasers.

•Red pens.

•Pencil bag (to be taken to all classes with the supplies listed above.)

•A two-inch three ring binder (zippered preferred.)

•Five subject dividers.

•Wide rule notebook paper.

•Earbuds.

•A large box of Kleenex.

Math

•A 1-inch three ring binder.

•Two Expo dry erase makers.

English

•Two composition notebooks (not spiral.)

Science

•A composition notebook (not spiral.)

•Two large glue sticks.

Social Studies

•Composition notebook (not spiral.)

•Two large glue sticks.

Art

•A composition notebook.

•A 22 x 28 inch white poster board.

•A fine point Sharpie marker.

•A pink eraser.

P.E.

•Tennis shoes (if students are wearing tennis shoes to school, they do not need a separate pair.)

Sixth Grade

Additional supplies may be required for individual teachers. No oversized book bags, tote bags or duffle bags allowed. All bags must be able to fit easily into lockers. Backpacks are not allowed in hallways or classrooms.

General

•$3 locker fee due at time locker is assigned.

•Pencils.

•Erasers.

•Colored pen for grading.

•Pencil bag to be taken to all classes with the supplies listed above.

•A 2-inch three ring zippered binder.

•Five subject dividers.

•Notebook paper.

•Earbuds.

•A large box of Kleenex.

Math

•A package of 100 plain index cards.

•A package of Expo dry erase markers.

Language arts

•A folder with pockets and fasteners.

Science

•Two 100-page composition notebooks.

Art

•A composition notebook.

•A 22 x 28 inch white poster board.

•A fine point Sharpie marker.

•A pink eraser.

Band

•Instrument supplies (refer to band packet students received when they signed up for their instrument.

Students should also stop by the band table for band fees at schedule pick-up day.

P.E.

•Tennis shoes (if students are wearing tennis shoes to school, they do not need a separate pair.)

Seventh Grade

Additional supplies may be required for individual teachers. No oversized book bags, tote bags or duffle bags allowed. Seventh grade students do not have lockers, so these students will be permitted to carry average-sized backpacks during the day. Zippered binders are not needed and take up extra space.

General supplies

•Pencils.

•Erasers.

•Colored pens for grading.

•Colored pencils.

•Pencil bag to be taken to all classes with the supplies listed above.

•Notebook paper.

•Earbuds.

•A large box of Kleenex.

•A bottle of Germ-x.

Math

•A pocket folder.

•Two 100-page composition notebooks (not spiral.)

English

•A 1-inch three ring binder with pockets.

Science

•Two 100-page composition notebooks.

Social Studies

•Two 100-page composition notebooks.

Art

•A composition notebook.

•A 22 x 28 inch white poster board.

•A fine point Sharpie marker.

•A pink eraser.

Band

•Instrument supplies (refer to band packet students received when they signed up for their instrument.

Students should also stop by the band table for band fees at schedule pick-up day.

Health/ P.E.

•One pocket folder with fasteners.

Students are also required to dress out for class including a T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Tools for Learning

•A pocket folder with fasteners.

Keyboarding

•A pocket folder with fasteners.

•A stretchy textbook cover with a design or dark color. It must be a large enough to cover over the keyboard.

Benton Junior High School

Eighth Grade

General supplies

•Four or five 1 to 3 inch three ring binders.

•#2 pencils.

•Black, blue or red pens.

•Notebook paper.

•Dividers for binders.

•Highlighters (optional.)

•Pencil pouch.

•Colored pencils.

•Earbuds.

Math or Algebra 1

•Graph paper.

•T1-84 Plus calculator (recommended, but not required.)

English

•Binder.

•Colored highlighters.

•Post-it notes (any color.)

Art

•#2 pencils.

•Three ring binder with pockets.

•Pink pearl eraser (or similar.)

•Flip top plastic 5x8 pencil box.

•6-inch ruler, colored pencils, handheld sharpener (optional.)

ETE

•Two empty 2 liter pop bottles.

•12 inch rules (1/16 inch and centimeter.)

•Pencils.

•A Sharpie marker, a plastic spoon and a roll of Duct tape.

Science

•Composition notebook.

Ninth Grade

General supplies

•Four or five 1 to 3 inch three ring binders.

•#2 pencils.

•Black, blue or red pens.

•Notebook paper.

•Dividers for binders.

•Highlighters (optional.)

•Pencil pouch.

•Colored pencils.

•Earbuds.

Algebra 1 or Algebra 2

•6-inch ruler.

•Graph paper.

•TI-84 Plus calculator (recommended, not required.)

FACS

•1-2 inch binder with notebook paper.

Art 1 and Advanced art

•#2 pencils.

•Flip top 5x8 plastic pencil box.

•Regular Sharpie marker.

•Pink pearl eraser (or similar.)

•Sketchbook (at least 8x10, spiral bound and perforated.)

•6-inch ruler, black pen, fine point Sharpie marker, handheld sharpener (optional.)

ETE II

•12-inch ruler.

•Protractor.

•Graphing paper.

Physical education

•Shirt with sleeves.

•5-inch inseam gym shorts or warm ups.

•Gym shoes.

Benton High School

Classroom supplies required by individual instructors will be available to pick up from the instructor during open house Aug. 10.

Generic supply list

•Spiral notebooks.

•2- 2 1/2-inch ring binders.

•Loose leaf notebook paper.

•Graph paper.

•Dividers.

•Pencils.

•Blue or black pens.

•Colored pencils.

•Index note cards.

•Calculator (TI-83 Plus or TI-84 Plus scientific calculator if required by math class)

Students who do not wish to purchase a calculator may check out one from their teachers.

Bryant School District

Bryant Elementary School

The school’s PTO will provide school supplies for each student.

Collegeville Elementary School

Kindergarten

•One package washable Crayola markers (broad tip and classic colors.

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A 5x8 plastic school box with an attached lid.

•12 Elmer’s glue sticks.

•Eight Expo dry erase markers (black, chisel point)

•One pair of Fiskar blunt tip scissors.

•One package of 24 #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•A package of Crayola watercolor paints.

•A pair of headphones. No earbuds.

•A change of clothing in a Ziploc bag including pants, shirt, socks and underwear. Parents are asked to label the clothing.

First Grade

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A 5x8 plastic school box with an attached lid.

•Eight Elmer’s glue sticks.

•Six Expo dry erase markers (black, fine tip).

•A package of 24 #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•Four composition notebooks (wide rule, 9 3/4 x 7 1/2 inches)

•A pair of blunt tip Fiskar scissors.

•Four pink block erasers.

•A pair of headphones No earbuds.

Second Grade

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A package of 24 #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•A zippered pencil pouch.

•Five composition notebooks (wide rule, 9 3/4 x 7 1/2)

•12 Elmer’s glue sticks.

•Four Expo dry erase markers (black, fine tip).

•A pair of small Fiskar scissors.

•A pair of headphones.

Third Grade

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola Crayons.

•A package of colored pencils.

•A package of 24 count #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•Seven composition notebooks (wide rule, 9 3/4 x 7 1/2 inches.)

•Eight Elmer’s glue sticks.

•Two yellow highlighters (large, chisel tip).

•Four Expo dry erase

markers (black, fine tip).

•Two pink block erasers.

•A 5x8 plastic school box.

•A pair of Fiskar student scissors.

•A pair of headphones (earbuds preferred).

Fourth Grade

•Two packages of 24 #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•Seven composition notebooks (wide rule, 9 3/4 x 7 1/2 inches.)

•Eight Elmer’s glue sticks.

•A package of Post-it notes (3x3 inches.)

•A small pencil sharpener.

•A package of colored pencils.

•A zippered pencil pouch.

•A 2-inch three ring binder.

•A pair of headphones.

Fifth Grade

•Two packages of 24 #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•Six composition notebooks (wide rule 9 3/4 x 7 1/2 inches.)

•Six Elmer’s glue sticks.

•Four Expo dry erase markers (black, fine tip.)

•A package of colored pencils.

•A package of wide rule loose leaf notebook paper.

•A pair of adult scissors.

•A zippered pencil pouch.

•A pair of headphones.

Davis Elementary School

Kindergarten

•A set of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack (no wheels.)

First Grade

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A pencil box.

•Four composition notebooks.

•Eight dry erase markers.

•Four packages of #2 pencils (no decorative pencils.)

•Two packages of big pink erasers.

•A folder with prongs.

•A set of earbuds/ headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack (no wheels.)

Second Grade

•A pencil box.

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A box of Crayola markers.

•Four composition notebooks.

•Two packages of #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or USA Gold; no decorative pencils.)

•Two vinyl five-star pocket folder with brads.

•Eight glue sticks.

•Two sets of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

Third Grade

•A clear zipper pencil pouch with three holes.

•Four packages of #2 pencils.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•Four composition notebooks (black and white wide rule)

•Four two-pocket folder with brads (plastic black)

•Four dry erase markers.

•Two packages of big pink erasers.

•A personal pencil sharpener.

•Two sets of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Fourth Grade

•Four composition journals (no spiral or graph paper style)

•Three packages of 48 count #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or USA Gold; no decorative pencils.)

•Three dry erase markers.

•Two boxes of crayons.

•A box of markers.

•Two packages of big pink erasers.

•Two to three packages of glue sticks.

•Three sets of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Fifth Grade

•A plastic pocket folder with brads.

•Six composition notebooks.

•Two packages of wide rule loose leaf notebook paper.

•A pencil pouch or box.

•Three packages of #2 pencils.

•A package of big pink erasers or cap erasers.

•A box of markers or crayons.

•A package of highlighters (any color.)

•A package of dry erase markers.

•A package of glue sticks.

•A box of facial tissue.

•A set of earbuds or headphone for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Hill Farm Elementary School

Kindergarten

•A set of headphone or earbuds for classroom technology. These may be purchase or brought from home but will need to be left at school.

•A backpack with no wheels.

All other items will be provided by the school.

First Grade

•12 glue sticks.

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A package of 10 count Crayola markers classic colors.

•Two large pink erasers.

•A pencil box.

•Two plastic folders with three prongs.

•A set of headphone or earbuds for classroom technology. These may be purchase or brought from home but will need to be left at school.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Second Grade

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•Three plastic folders with pockets.

•A box of Crayola washable markers.

•12 glue sticks.

•Two wide ruled spiral notebooks.

•A pencil bag.

•A set of headphone or earbuds for classroom technology. These may be purchase or brought from home but will need to be left at school.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Third Grade

•A box of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•Four glue sticks.

•Five composition notebooks.

•A package of skinny markers.

•Two plastic pocket folders.

•A set of headphone or earbuds for classroom technology. These may be purchase or brought from home but will need to be left at school.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Fourth Grade

•A package of wide rule notebook paper.

•A pocket folder with no brads.

•A pencil box.

•Four composition notebooks.

•A set of headphone or earbuds for classroom technology. These may be purchase or brought from home but will need to be left at school.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Fifth Grade

•A bottle of glue.

•A package of colored pencils.

•A supply bag.

•A package of cap erasers.

•Two spiral notebooks.

•Two composition notebooks.

•A 1-inch binder.

•Two packages of 12 count Ticonderoga pencils.

•A package of blue or red pens.

•A set of headphone or earbuds for classroom technology. These may be purchase or brought from home but will need to be left at school.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Hurricane Creek Elementary School

Kindergarten

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A package of 10 count Crayola classic color markers.

•Eight glue sticks.

•Two large pink erasers.

•Tw packages of 12 count pencils.

•A pencil box.

•A backpack with no wheels.

•A composition notebook.

First Grade

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•Four glue sticks.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A package of 10 count Crayola markers classic colors.

•Two packages of 12 count pencils.

•A pencil box.

Two expo markers.

•Two highlighters.

•A composition notebook.

Second Grade

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•Two packages of wide rule notebook paper.

•A Sharpie highlighter.

•Two glue sticks.

•Four skinny black Expo markers.

•A package of 12 count pencils.

•A package of cap erasers.

•Three plastic folders with prongs and pockets (blue, black and purple.)

Third Grade

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A box of 10 count Crayola classic color markers.

•Three spiral notebooks (single subject and wide rule.)

•Two composition notebooks.

•Four packages of 12 count pencils.

•A pair of point tip scissors.

•A package of wide rule notebook paper.

•A bottle of Elmer’s liquid glue.

•Eight glue sticks.

•Four black Expo markers.

Fourth Grade

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•Four packages of 12 count pencils.

•Two packages of cap erasers.

•Four black Expo markers.

•One 1 1/2-inch three ring binder.

•Two composition notebooks.

•A bottle of Elmer’s liquid glue.

•Four glue sticks.

•A box of Crayola markers.

•A box of Crayola crayons.

•Four solid color folders with prongs and pockets.

Fifth Grade

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•A 2-inch three ring binder.

•Four packages of 12 count pencils.

•Four plastic folders.

•A bottle of Elmer’s liquid glue.

•Four packages of cap erasers.

•Two black Expo markers.

•Four highlighters.

•Two composition notebooks.

Parkway Elementary School

Kindergarten

•A package of four count black skinny Expo markers.

•A pair of Fiskar scissors.

•A package of 10 count thin Crayola markers.

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack that is large enough to hold a folder and without wheels.

First Grade

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A package of 10 count washable classic Crayola markers.

•Four large glue sticks.

•A box of 24 count wooden pencils. (no special or decorative pencils.)

•Four black Expo dry erase markers.

•Two large pink erasers.

•A school box.

•Two three prong folders.

•Two spiral notebooks.

•A pair of Fiskar scissors.

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Second Grade

•A pencil box.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A box of Crayola markers.

•Two packages of black dry erase markers.

•Four composition notebooks.

•Three to four packages of #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or USA Gold.)

•Two vinyl five star pocket folders with brads.

•Two big pink erasers.

•Two glue sticks.

•A pair of Fiskar scissors.

•A set of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Third Grade

•A package of fine point colored markers.

•A package of colored pencils.

•Four package of #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or USA Gold.)

•Four glue sticks.

•A pencil pouch or box.

•A package of four count fine point dry erase markers.

•Two spiral notebooks.

•Two composition notebooks.

•Two folders with pockets and brads.

•A pair of scissors.

•A set of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Fourth Grade

•A package of 12 count Crayola color pencils.

•Four boxes of #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•Three composition notebooks.

•A jumbo eraser.

•Four packages of wide rule notebook paper.

•A pocket folder.

•A pencil pouch.

•A package of black dry erase markers.

•A pair of scissors.

•A set of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Fifth Grade

•A 1-2 inch three ring binder.

•Two composition notebooks.

•A package of wide rule loose leaf notebook paper.

•A package of 12 count #2 pencils.

•A bottle of glue.

•A package of colored pencils or markers.

•Four packages of dry erase markers.

•A pair of scissors.

•A set of earbuds or headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Salem Elementary School

The school’s PTO will provide school supplies for each student.

Springhill Elementary School

Kindergarten

•Two packages of four count black wide tip Expo dry erase markers.

•A package of eight count Crayola watercolor paint set.

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

First Grade

•Two boxes of 24 #2 wood pencils.

•A set of Crayola fat washable markers (classic colors.)

•A four pack of black Expo markers.

•A plastic 5x8 crayon box.

•Four boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A package of glue sticks.

•A set of headphones or earbuds for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Second Grade

•Two 1-inch binders (one black and one white.)

•A 5x8 school box.

•A package of 48 count #2 wood pencils.

•Two wide tip black Expo markers.

•Two boxes of eight count Crayola washable markers.

•Two boxes of 12 count colored pencils.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•A backpack with no wheels.

Third Grade

•A cloth zipper pencil pouch (no boxes.)

•A package of #2 40 count wood pencils (Ticonderoga or USA Gold preferred.)

•Four black fine point Expo dry erase markers.

•A box of 10 Crayola markers.

•A box of 12 Crayola colored pencils.

•Four glue sticks.

•A set of headphones for classroom technology.

•A package of Post-it notes (four pack.)

Fourth Grade

•A pencil pouch for a three ring binder.

•Two packages of 12 colored pencils.

•A package of wide rule notebook paper.

•Four boxes of #2 Ticonderoga pencils.

•Three composition notebooks.

•A set of earbuds or headphones.

•A zippered binder.

Fifth Grade

•Four composition notebooks.

•Two four count expo markers.

•Two packages of 24 pencils.

•A set of colored pencils.

•Three glue sticks.

•A pencil pouch.

•Two packages of notebook paper.

•Three folders with brads.

•Four packages of Scotch tape.

•A set of earbuds for classroom technology.

•A backpack without wheels.

Bethel and Bryant Middle School

Grades 6-8

•Three 1-inch binders.

•Subject dividers for binders.

•Four packages of wide-ruled loose leaf paper.

•Pencils, pens and highlighters.

•Colored pencils.

•Ear buds.

•Four composition notebooks for sixth grade students only.

•Three three-pronged plastic folder with pockets.

•Four glue sticks.

•TI-30XIIS calculator for home use. Calculators will be provided for use in the classroom.

•TI-84 graphing calculator for algebra students to use at home. Calculators will be provided for use in the classroom.

Harmony Grove School District

Westbrook Elementary School

For safety and space reasons, parents are asked not to purchase large zipper binders or rolling backpacks.

A $10 enrichment fee is used to cover the cost of additional materials or special events and supplies needed throughout the school year.

Kindergarten

•A backpack.

•Two boxes of pencils.

•A box of colored pencils.

•Two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons.

•A set of watercolor paints.

•Two composition notebooks (one black and one red.)

•A primary journal.

•A pair of blunt tip Fiskar school scissors.

•Eight glue sticks.

•Kleenex.

•An emergency change of clothes for your child (in a Ziploc bag) to be left in the classroom.

Optional items:

Boys: liquid soap, band-aids, quart ziploc bags.

Girls: baby wipes, gallon ziploc bags.

First Grade

•A backpack.

•Four packages of 12 #2 USA Gold Premium or Ticonderoga pencils (not decorative.)

•Four boxes 24 count crayons.

•Two boxes of washable markers.

•A pair of Fiskars school scissors.

•12 glue sticks.

•A primary handwriting tablet (1/2-inch lines.)

•Kleenex.

•Gallon Ziploc bags.

Optional items: Quart size Ziploc bags, Clorox wipes, Germ-x, liquid soap, dry erase or Expo markers and baby wipes.

Second Grade

•A backpack.

•A school box.

•Two packages of 12 #2 USA Gold Premium or Ticonderoga pencils (not decorative.)

•Three boxes of 24 Crayola crayons.

•A 70-page spiral notebooks.

•Kleenex.

Optional items: Ziploc bags (quart or gallon), baby wipes, band-aids, Germ-x, Expo markers, a package of wide rule notebook paper.

Third Grade

•A backpack.

•Two packages of 12 #2 USA Gold Premium or Ticonderoga Pencils (Not decorative.)

•A box crayons.

•A package of colored pencils.

•A box of markers.

•A pair of Fiskar scissors.

•A folder with brads.

•A 70-page spiral notebook.

•A package of wide rule notebook paper.

•Kleenex.

Optional items: baby wipes or wet ones, Ziploc bags, dry erase or Expo markers, band-aids and Germ-x.

Fourth Grade

Please do not label supplies such the children will have multiple teachers to share with.

•Five plastic folder with pockets (red, blue, green, yellow and black.)

•Hand sanitizer.

•Four packages of wide rule notebook paper.

•Four composition notebooks (red, blue, green, black and yellow marbled design.)

•Three packages of cap erasers (do not open.)

•40 #2 yellow wooden pencils.

•A pair of scissors.

•A box of colored pencils.

•Six glue sticks.

•Two boxes of 24-count crayons.

•A package of three yellow highlighters.

•Three boxes of Kleenex and two packages of Clorox wipes.

Girl students should bring a package of blue pens and quart Ziploc bags.

Boy students should bring a package of black pens and gallon Ziploc bags.

Optional items: Lysol spray

Fifth Grade

•One 2-inch three ring binder.

•A package of eight dividers with pockets.

•A composition notebooks.

•Three packages of wide rule notebook paper.

•Two packages of cap erasers (do not open.)

•Four packages of wooden #2 pencils.

•A small pencil sharpener (not battery operated.)

•Eight glue sticks.

•Four black Expo dry erase markers.

•A box of colored pencils.

•A pencil pouch (preferably with three holes to put in a binder.)

•Two packages of Clorox wipes.

•Three boxes of Kleenex.

•A package of antibacterial soap.

•A package of 100 count 3x5 white ruled index cards.

Optional items: Lysol spray, band-aids, Ziploc bags (any size) and hand sanitizer.

Sixth Grade

•Two 1-inch binders with paper for math and reading.

•Two plastic folders with prongs and pockets.

•Two composition notebooks.

•Three packages of wide rule notebook paper.

•TI-30X IIS Calculator Texas Instrument (must have for sixth and seventh grades.)

•Two packages of cap erasers (do not open.)

•Four boxes of #2 wooden pencils. (if you child uses mechanical pencils, the school does not supply lead.)

•A black Expo dry erase marker (not fine tip.)

•A box of colored pencils.

•A pencil pouch with three holes to put in a binder.

•Two boxes of Kleenex.

•A package of Clorox wipes.

Students should not bring extra large binders or school boxes.

Harmony Grove Junior High School

Seventh Grade

•Six plastic folders with prongs and pockets.

•A pack of wide rule paper.

•A composition notebook.

•Two single subject spiral notebooks.

•A package of graph paper.

•#2 pencils.

•A box of colored pencils.

•A glue stick.

•A pencil pouch.

•Black and red ink pens.

•T1-34 calculator recommended but not required.

•Scissors.

Girl students should bring a package of hand sanitizer and boy students should bring a package of Clorox or Lysol wipes.

All choir students should bring a 1/2-inch binder.

Eighth Grade

•Six plastic folders with prongs and pockets.

•A pack of wide rule paper.

•A composition notebook.

•Two single subject spiral notebooks.

•#2 pencils.

•A box of colored pencils.

•A glue stick.

•A pencil pouch.

•Black and red ink pens.

•TI-34 calculator recommended but not required.

•Kleenex.

Ninth Grade

•Six plastic folders with prongs and pockets.

•A package of wide rule paper.

•A package of college rule paper.

•Two single subject spiral notebooks.

•A package of graph paper.

•#2 pencils.

•A box of colored pencils.

•A glue stick.

•A pencil pouch.

•Black and red ink pens.

•TI-84 calculator recommended but not required.

•Composition notebook.

•Earbuds.

Girl students should bring Kleenex and boy students should bring Clorox or Lysol wipes.

Ninth grade art students only should bring a 1 1/2-inch three ring binder, an 8x10 sketchbook, fine point black Sharpie marker, ballpoint pen for inking, small handheld sharpener and ruler.