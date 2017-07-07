Science, LR Zoo event set Saturday in Benton

The Juli Busken Amphitheater at Tyndall Park will play host to the Little Rock Zoo and the Museum of Discovery on Saturday for Discovery at the Park.

This is the third year for the free event for children and families put on by Benton Parks & Recreation.

Tim Goodhart, museum educator for Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, will present Awesome Science Demonstrations at 10 a.m., including experiments using liquid nitrogen and a vortex demonstration.

Some demonstrations may be interactive.

The Little Rock Zoo's Creature Feature is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Attendees will be able to see and learn about animals ranging from a penguin to a bearded dragon and an African spurred tortoise.

Stephanie Jones, assistant parks director, said Discovery at the Park is an opportunity to offer programming other than athletics in the city park for those who might be more interested in science and animals.

Jones said parents should bring water for their children to drink during the show.