Science, zoo event to move to Gene Moss if needed

According to a Benton Parks and Recreation Department official, today's Discovery at the Park event will go on despite the soggy weather.

If rain puts a damper on the event at 10 a.m., the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park will be utilized as the venue.

Discovery at the Park is a child and family friendly event for all ages that will entertain a patrons with science experiments, followed by a number of animals from the Little Rock Zoo.