Scott earns McFadden Award as top back; football team to be honored

Bryant’s all-time leading rusher, Latavion Scott, has earned another honor stemming from his record-breaking season, taking home the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s first Darren McFadden Award.

McFadden was a former Arkansas Razorback who won the Doak Walker Award twice and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy twice as well. McFadden also enjoyed a 10-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

Scott’s recognition was announced during Thursday’s annual Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

The entire football team and its coaching staff will be honored tonight at halftime of the Hornets basketball game. Opening tip is planned for 7:30 p.m.

The recognition is part of the MaxPreps Tour of Champions, presented by the Army National Guard. Bryant finished the 2018 season as the 45th best team in the nation, competing against 17,000 varsity squads in the U.S.

Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier.