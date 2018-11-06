Scott, Farmer take mayor seats; Haskell post needs runoff; Jones wins Bauxite nod by 3 votes

In a historic midterm election Tuesday, Saline County had a changing of the guard in its mayoral races.

In Bryant, Councilman Allen Scott defeated incumbent Jill Dabbs by 30 votes to deny her a third term.

In Benton, Tom Farmer outlasted Terry Benham and Councilman Jerry Ponder, avoiding a runoff as he earned 50.1 percent of the vote. Benham was runner-up with 27 percent.

Haskell will have to wait for its next mayor as Mary Beth Kelloms and Roy Carman will continue their respective campaigns in runoff fashion in the coming weeks. Tuesday's results, however, make it official that incumbent Janie Lyman will not earn a second term.

Bauxite's post was decided by three votes as former mayor Eddie Jones takes back the seat over incumbent Bill Russell.

Alexander and Shannon Hills were both unopposed races as Paul Mitchell and Mike Kemp resume their positions.

See full election coverage in Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier.