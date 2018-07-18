SCSO: Body located near Arkansas 5

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death after a body was located off of Arkansas 5.

At approximately 2 p.m. today, deputies were called to a property on Nickel Bill James Road off of Arkansas 5 in response to an abandoned moped. Within the close proximity to the moped, deputies located a body, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives and the Saline County coroner have responded to the scene.

"The death is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time," Silk added.