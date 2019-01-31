SCSO chief deputy in running for LR chief position

The City of Little Rock is currently in the process of hiring a new chief of police. The city's list of top 10 candidates includes Saline County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jay Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick joined the SCSO in 2015. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and retired from a leadership role with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fitzpatrick was born in upstate New York but has worked throughout the country including North Carolina, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and San Diego. He has also worked in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Brazil.

Other candidates for the Little Rock chief position are:

•Deputy Chief Eric Carter, Chicago Police Department.

•Retired Commander Todd Chamberlain, Los Angeles Police Department.

•Commander Keith Erema, Arkansas State Police.

•Assistant Chief Hayward Finks, Little Rock Police Department.

•Assistant Chief Alice Fulk, Little Rock Police Department.

•Chief Keith Humphrey, Norman Police Department in Oklahoma.

•Deputy Chief Michael Scott Kreher, Atlanta Police Department.

•Lt. Matthew Murray (former Chief of Staff), Denver Police Department.

•Major Danny O. Williams, Dallas Police Department.

The chief position became vacant after former chief Kenton Buckner moved to New York to become the chief of the Syracuse Police Department.