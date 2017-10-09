SCSO IDs person killed in Saturday accident

The Saline County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a Saturday fatal accident as Justin Glenn, 33.

Shortly before 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain View and Tudor Loop for a vehicle accident with injuries, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle. Glenn, who was driving the motorcycle, later died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the crash, Silk added.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the accident.

"No further information will be released until the investigation is concluded," Silk said.