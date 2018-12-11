SCSO investigating collision involving pedestrian
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
BENTON, AR
At approximately 5:40 p.m. today, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident occurred in the 12000 block of Chambers Road in Bauxite.
Because the accident is still under investigation, detailed information about the individuals involved, or the injuries sustained during the accident have not been released, according to SCSO Lt. Joe Traylor.
