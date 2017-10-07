SCSO investigating fatal accident

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that took place today.

Shortly before 1 p.m., SCSO deputies were dispatched to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Mountain View and Tudor Loop, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the SCSO.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle. One individual, whose name has not been released, died from injuries suffered during the crash, Silk added.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the accident.

No other information will be released until the investigation is complete, Silk said.