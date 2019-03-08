SCSO on lookout for burglary suspect

Deputies and detectives of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Angel Dr. in the Avilla Community on January 4 for a reported burglary.

The homeowner was awakened by noises in her garage and found the man pictured in the photographs inside, rummaging through her belongings. When the homeowner confronted the suspect, he fled the area in a small silver, four-door, hatchback car, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the SCSO.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, with brown hair and a brown goatee, Traylor said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the identity of this suspect, please call the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5608. Information may also be left anonymously at 501-303-5744.