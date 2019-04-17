SCSO on lookout for runaway juvenile

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a juvenile who ran away from home.

Heather Lattin, 15, of Paron was last seen leaving her home on foot wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “California” on the front. She was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

Lattin has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about Lattin’s location please contact the SCSO at 501-303-5609 or call your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous information may be given by calling 501-303-5744. The SCSO non-emergency dispatch telephone number is 501-303-5647.