SCSO responds to Dollar General store robbery

A Dollar General store in west Saline County was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the store, located at 25255 Arkansas 5, near Hot Springs Village, at around 9:30 PM for a report that at a person had come into the store after it had closed and robbed the employees while displaying a handgun, said Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Criminal Investigation Detectives responded to the scene to collect physical evidence and interview witnesses. Detectives have learned that the suspect is a white male that was wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage face mask. It was reported by employees that the suspect left the area in a gray van.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available. Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright asks that any individuals having information about this robbery to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5647.

This is the second report this week of a robbery at a Dollar General store in Saline County.

Two Sheridan women were arrested Monday in connection with an alleged robbery at Dollar General on Arch Street Pike.

While responding to the scene, Saline County Sheriff's deputies learned that the women allegedly ran over the store manager's foot in their escape.

"This use of force against the manager caused the crime to be a felon, and no longer a simple shoplifting," Traylor said.