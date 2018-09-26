SCSO warns of possible scam

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a possible scam.

Yesterday, deputies received a report that a victim received a phone call from a person state that his name was Sgt. Taylor and ordered her to get a "refresh card" from Kroger to pay fines, said Lt. J.P Massiet, spokesperson for the SCSO.

Massiet said that there is no Sgt. Taylor employed at the SCSO and deputies would never contact anyone by telephone and order anyone to pay fines by purchase a gift card.