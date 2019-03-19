Search warrant executed at Benton home

After receiving several anonymous tips and months of investigation, Benton detectives and narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Glenda Lane Tuesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed, but may be forthcoming, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Individuals with information regarding this incident or others are encouraged to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or to text "BNPD" and your message to 274637. Individuals can also leave a tip at crimereports.com or via the official department application.