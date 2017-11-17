Second half surge sends Hornets to semis

The Bryant Hornets were a team of two halves Friday once again, needing a magical second half to come from behind.

With the defending 7A State Champion Fayetteville Bulldogs visiting, the Hornets found themselves down 20-0 at halftime.

However, just as they did in Week 10 of the regular season at Conway, the Hornets leaped onto the shoulders of its defense and rode it to victory, scoring 21 unanswered points to slip into their second straight semifinal.

A 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ren Hefley to receiver Brandon Murray with 7:22 to play in the game cut the Dogs score to 20-14. A fumbled snap on a punt one drive later would give the Hornets good field position as time continued to run short.

With the ball at the Dogs 46, Bryant embarked on an obstacle course of a series, going the distance in 10 plays as running back Kris King leaped over everyone to score the go-ahead TD.

The Hornets also used a gift pass interference call on 2nd-and-10 at the 22 along the way.

See the full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier, including who Bryant will be playing in the semifinals.