Security measures added for championship games

The Arkansas State Championship Games are set to take place Saturday throughout the day at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Benton will be facing off against Greenwood at noon and Bryant will be playing for its first state championship against North Little Rock beginning at 6:30 p.m.

After the chaos of the Salt Bowl months ago at the same stadium, additional security measures have been put into place.

Officers from Little Rock and the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism along with local officers will be joining forces to ensure attendees are safe.

"The safety of our students, families and fans have always been of utmost importance to us," said Captain Kevin Russell, with the Benton Police Department adding that the additions should give attendees "peace of mind about the experience."

He said the additional security measures are similar to the changes that have been put into practice at Panther and Hornet home games. Metal detectors and/or security wants will be used at all entrances and a clear bag policy will be enforced.

With these additional measures, fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early. Gates will open two hours prior to each kickoff.

To get fans excited for the game, both Benton and Bryant High School will be hosting community pep rallies.

Benton High School will be holding a pep rally and bonfire at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Holland Chapel Baptist Church field located at 15523 I-30 in Benton.

Bryant High School will hold a pep rally on Friday night at the Bryant Middle School gym located at 1105 Woodland Drive in Bryant. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

“The Legacy of Bryant will perform, along with (Bryant High School) cheer and dance,” said Bryant Public Schools Director of Communications Devin Sherrill.

The Bryant Swarm, the student spirit group, encourages all parents, students, fans and the community of Bryant to come out and support the Hornets making history. Students are encouraged to wear Bryant Blue or Hornet gear for a “blue out” for the pep rally.

“The Swarm will get the fans excited with skits and cheers,” Sherrill said.