Security wands added to Hornet security procedures

After a fight at the 2018 Salt Bowl lead an active shooter scare, Bryant School District officials recently implemented new safety and security measures at extracurricular events. The day before these changes will take effect at the first home varsity football game of the season, Bryant officials have added security wands to their security procedures.

All attendees will be subject to search by security wand upon entering an event. Diaper bags and purses will be subject to search. Attendees are also encouraged to arrive early, according to Devin Sherrill, spokesperson for the Bryant School District.

Other enhanced procedures for attendees include:

•Elementary and middle school students (up to and including eighth grade) must be accompanied by an adult who will remain with them at the event.

•No backpacks and/or duffle bags will be allowed. Attendees will be asked to return backpacks and/ or duffle bags to their vehicles.

•No loitering will be permitted. Attendees must sit in the stands and keep off the rails. Aisles should be kept clear at all times.

•Unless going to or from the restroom or concession stand, attendees will be asked to be in the bleachers or stands.

•Attendees who do not have proper credentials will not be allowed to access the track, fields, courts or any competition areas.

•All special guests permitted access to the competition areas will be required to have their credential visible and on their person at all times.

•Attendees may be subject to search.

Security enhancements include:

•An increased law enforcement presence will be on site, including school resource officers, additional Bryant police officers and Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies.

•Additional video cameras have been installed inside and around the stadium and the fieldhouse.

•District personnel will be in identifiable clothing and will be available to assist with security and help attendees as needed.

•An incident command center will be stationed at the entrance of Hornet Stadium to provide assistance and First Aid for varsity home football games.

Friday's game will kick off at 7 p.m.