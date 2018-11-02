Senators too much for Cardinals

The Harmony Grove Cardinals were able to hang with the Joe T. Robinson Senators for a half.

However, the visiting team had too much firepower, ultimately handing Harmony Grove a 35-6 loss.

In the second half, Robinson’s ability to pass basically led to the Cardinals’ demise. Robinson finished the game with 238 yards passing, 172 of those yards came in the latter stages of the game.

The Cardinals are now 5-5 overall and 3-4 against 7-4A opposition. Harmony Grove will now have to rely on the Ashdown Panthers defeating Fountain Lake (the Cardinals fell to the Cobras last week) to earn a playoff spot its first year in 4A.

