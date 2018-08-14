Service arrangements announced for HG student

A cross and colorful flowers symbolize grief and sorrow near an overpass pillar in Benton this morning. The location marks where 16-year-old Harmony Grove High School junior Olivia Brewington lost her life Saturday following a single-vehicle accident.

On Sunday, friends, family, school faculty and staff gathered at the school's Daniel Henley Fieldhouse for a vigil and balloon release in honor of Brewington.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Benton.

"Olivia had a positive vibe and an exuberant spirit that she leaves with all of her family and friends. We will carry her memory in our hearts forever," her obituary reads.

She is survived by her dad and mom, Robert and Traci Brewington; and her “baby” sister Addison “Addie Boo” Brewington, all of Benton; her maternal grandparents, Roger and Betty Steed, of Prescott; her paternal grandparents, Ronald and Susan Brewington, of Marked Tree; and her great-grandmother Bernice Brewington, of Tyronza; aunts and uncles, Terrie (Matt) Slatton, of Delight, Don (Brenda) Haynes, of Prescott, Anna (Chris) Smith, of McKinney, Texas, and Angela (Scott) Ford, of Jonesboro; and a number cousins and extended family members.

Brewington was an honor student and was active in many things, including the Harmony Grove tennis team and a former cheerleader. She was also a member of Beta Club and the yearbook staff.

Her full obituary can be seen in today's edition of The Saline Courier.

Heath Bennett, Harmony Grove superintendent, announced Monday that school will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday in regard to Brewington's passing.

"As many of you know, we lost a student to an accident this past weekend," Bennett said in a social media post. "We are deeply saddened by this loss. The student’s mother is a long-time employee of the district. This is an extremely difficult time for students, faculty and staff. We are close-knit and want to support our fellow staff member and the family. Due to this unfortunate event, we will be dismissing school at 1 p.m. Wednesday."

The fatal accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, two days before the start of the 2018-19 school year.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the 2011 Jeep Wrangler Brewington was driving was traveling east on Interstate 30 when it left the roadway before hitting a drain in the south median.

The vehicle would become airborne before striking a pillar of an overpass at mile marker 119 near Everett Chevrolet in Benton.

Brewington was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner's Office.

The Harmony Grove School District took to social media late Saturday with the following statement:

"The Harmony Grove and Haskell community is hurting with the loss of another student. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our students and faculty. Life is precious. Love each other."

Responding to the accident were Arkansas State Police, the Benton Police Department and Newcomb Towing Service.

Brewington is the second Harmony Grove student to pass away in the past month.

On July 27, a sophomore died as the result of a game of Russian Roulette, according to the Haskell Police Department.