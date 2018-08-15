Seventh Amplify set for Friday and Saturday

Christian music and a festival atmosphere will take over the area around Holland Chapel Baptist Church, located at 15523 Interstate 30 in Benton, for two days for Amplify Christian Music Festival. The seventh annual event is set Friday and Saturday.

"Each year, we've watched God grow this thing," said Matt Brumley, co-director of the festival. along with Josh Turner, adding he never imagined it would grow as large as it has.

According to Brumley, Amplify Fest is one of the largest Christian music festivals in the country.

The concert line up includes Grammy and Dove award-winning artist Casting Crowns, Grammy-nominated Kari Jobe, We Are Messengers, Plumb, Tauren Wells, 7eventh Time Down, Cody Carnes, Stars Go Dim and Set for the Fall.

Popular Christian hip-hop artist Flame will perform and serve as emcee for the event.

The festival will kick off with Set for the Fall performing at 4 p.m. Friday. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Gates on Saturday open at 1 p.m.

Karie Jobe will headline Friday and Casting Crowns will headline Saturday.

A full schedule of performances can be found on the Amplify Fest Website.

The Stunt Dudes will perform skate and bike acrobatics.

In addition to the music and performances, there will be food trucks, merchandise tables and carnival rides, which Brumley said attendees can pay for.

There will be free bounce houses for children.

While admission and parking are free, organizers do ask that festival-goers visit www.amplifyfest.org to register for each day they plan to attend in advance. Brumley and Turner emphasize it will be easier on attendees if they have signed up in advance because if they don't they will have to complete it at the gate.

"It is a much slower process if you wait until the gate," Brumley said.

VIP experiences are $75 each and include a special question-and-answer session with artists, a tour backstage and an Amplify bag containing gifts. The Friday question-and-answer session will be with Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe. Saturday will be with Casting Crowns. To attend both, separate tickets must be purchased.

Turner said this is the first year to try adding the VIP experience.

He is excited for the seventh year of hosting the festival. Turner said without the volunteers, individuals and businesses who help put on the festival they could not hold it each year.

Organizers certainly could not hold it for free. Current event sponsors include Everett Buick GMC, Ferguson’s Furniture, BR McGinty, Ferguson Builders, ACDI, Custom Advertising, Eagle Electric, Rock City Staging, Ashley Homestore, Riggs/CAT, Blu Stream Media, RIGGS Outdoor, McCauley Services, Saline Health System, Rent Saline County, Baxley Penfield Moudy Realtors, David’s Burgers, Rineco, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Gen Wealth Financial, Fence Masters, Smith Family Funeral Home, Finley Pharmacy, First Security Bank, HUMS Hardware Rental, Regions Bank, Malvern National Bank, Keith Brooks State Farm, Thrivent Financial, Rock Star Passes, Grace Graphix, Ricketts Plumbing, The Jeff Mattingly Foundation, Mike & Stephanie Duke, Kim and Karen Hammer, Bin There Dump That, Jordan’s BBQ, Moe’s, Dales Donuts and Larry’s Pizza.

To support or sponsor the event, please call 501-778-4546.

The Call of Saline and Perry counties and Live Life to the Max will both have booths to share information. The Call will share information about fostering and adoption and supporting those who do.

Live Life to the Max will share information about Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome/ Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections, knowns as PANS/PANDAS.

Both will have the chance to share information from the stage.

At the gate, organizers will be collecting packaged socks, Gatorade and Powerade for an organization that helps the homeless.

Brumley emphasized that while Amplify is held at Holland Chapel, it is not a Holland Chapel event. Many churches in the county have come together to bring it to the community. He said Holland Chapel happens to be the only church with an old airport in its backyard.

Volunteers can sign up to help on the website.

"Our mission is to knock down any obstacles in the way of anyone listening to the gospel," Brumley said.

Turner added that the whole reason for the event is to share the gospel. He encourages people to bring their friends.

Jason Curry, a speaker, will present Friday and Darren Mulligan, of We Are Messengers, will bring the gospel Saturday.

Curry will also lead a special Amplify Impact Training in the River Center to help people learn to share their faith from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Brumley said last year 65 people attended. So far, 3,500 have signed up. Those interested should sign up on the Amplify website.

Turner and Brumley said the fest is a safe, family friendly event. Emergency personnel from around the county are scheduled to be on hand at the event.

He said attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. They can also bring umbrellas to ward off the heat, but asked that people be considerate and not block others.

No outside food or drink or coolers will be permitted at the festival.

"It is a good time to get out and have a good time for free," Brumley said.