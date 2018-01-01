Sexual abuse allegations confirmed in Bauxite investigation

An email sent March 28 to LeAnn Pinkerton, director of academic affairs for Bauxite High School, from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, confirms that the school's baseball program is under investigation for alleged sexual abuse.

"As I believe you are aware, Tara Williams, with the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police, is currently investigating recent sexual abuse allegations involving Bauxite student athletes," the email said.

The email and other documents were obtained by The Saline Courier through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

On Wednesday, Bauxite Athletic Director Josh Harrison confirmed that Head Coach Michael Mattox and Assistant Head Coach Steven Tew have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

On Monday, Bauxite officials released the following statement: "This matter is also being investigated by the Arkansas State Police and Saline County Sheriff's Office. Due to student privacy laws, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of the hazing allegations. The safety and well-being of our students is, and will continue to be, the primary concern of Bauxite Schools. We take all threats to student safety seriously and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student athletes."

Monday's scheduled baseball game was canceled due to the investigation, however, Harrison confirmed that today's regularly scheduled conference game is still on.

It is unknown if any students have been suspended at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more will be reported as it becomes available.