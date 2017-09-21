Sheriff's Office asking for help to identify woman

The Saline County Sheriff's Office recently received a report of a woman acting suspiciously and is asking for the community's help in identifying her.

A resident of Centennial Valley Creek off West Jackman Trail shared a video with deputies of a woman taking pictures of a home, then approaching the home and taking additional photographs of the front door and alarm keypad.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office has released pictures and the video of the woman in hopes that someone can identify her.

"Although it does not appear that a crime has occurred, the Saline County Sheriff's Office finds this behavior suspicious," said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving the information about this incident, deputies also received a report from a person who resides inside the Centennial Valley Creek subdivision about a prowler on the resident's front porch late at night.

Extra patrol will be conducted in this area by SCSO Patrol Division deputies, Silk added.

Anyone who might be able to identify the woman in the photos is asked to contact the SCSO at 501-303-5709 or leave a message on the Crime Tip Hotline at 501-303-5744. Callers can remain anonymous.

Individuals can view the video of the incident on the Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office Facebook page.