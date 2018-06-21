Shooting leads to 3 arrests

Three people are facing charges after a shooting Wednesday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., Benton officers were called to the area of Gray Street.

At the scene officers located a 17-year-old man along with two additional suspects.

The juvenile was charged with five counts of aggravated assault for firing a handgun from a moving vehicle.

James Higgins, 60, and Wendy Loquet, 38, both of Benton were arrested and charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member, said Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

There were no firearm-related injuries sustained during the incident. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 274637 with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.