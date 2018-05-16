Shooting suspect arrested

A man wanted in connection with a shooting that took place Sunday was arrested Tuesday through a collaboration between local and federal law enforcement.

Ricky Ashley, 48, was arrested in Little Rock after a short foot pursuit, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the United States Marshal Service, Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, working closely with Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Little Rock Police Department received information from concerned residents that Ashley was in a specific area of Little Rock at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers from the Little Rock Police Department and task force officers from the USMS spotted Ashley and quickly made the arrest, Silk added.

Ashley is facing charges of aggravated assault.

The arrest stems from a shooting Sunday morning in the 13000 block of Chicot Road.

After deputies secured the scene, medics treated and transported a male victim for an apparent gunshot wound, Silk added.

Detectives from the SCSO's Criminal Investigation Division responded to both the scene and the hospital.

The victim in the case remains in serious condition at an area hospital, Silk said.

SCSO Sheriff Rodney Wright would like to thank all of the agencies who participated in this search and apprehension. Equally, he would like to thank the media for posting Ashley’s photograph and the public for their support and assistance in notifying law enforcement of Ashley’s whereabouts, Silk added.