Shootout set to feature top disc golf professional

Later this month, the Bryant Parks and Recreation Department employees will be hosting The Sexton Shootout, an event featuring disc golf professional Nate Sexton.

The event will take place March 31 at The TRAXX disc golf course at Bishop Park. Check in will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Sexton is currently the No. 3 disc player in the world and the 2017 United States Disc Golf Champion.

The event will include a one-round tournament, a clinic with Sexton and a question-and-answer session.

As part of the $40 entry fee, attendees with receive two Innova discs with an exclusive stamp.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own putter disc to play in the tournament.

For beginners, Dycus said it is possible to play with only two discuss that will be supplied.

He added that the course is “beginner-friendly” and the event will be a laid back experience.

Dycus said the event would be a great way for people who are interested in disc golf to learn more about the sport.

During the tournament, trophies will be given for the top three spots in the beginner, women and experienced divisions.

Along with participating in the tournament, Dycus said attendees get the perk of learning from Sexton, “one of the best players in the game.”

“To have a name like that (at Bishop Park) ... we feel like is really great for the area,” he added.

Dycus expects that Sexton will play alongside attendees during the portion of the event.

This is not the first time Sexton has visited Bryant. Last October, the professional disc golfer participated in a similar event.

The event was a sellout and people traveled four to five hours to attend.

Dycus expects the Sexton Shootout will have a “great turnout.”

He encourages people to register early for the event so department employees know how many people to expect.

For more information or to sign up online, visit www.sextondiscgolf.com.

The department also has other disc golf events planned for later this year.

The department will be hosting the Bishop Park Disc Golf League on April 12. The league will include eight weeks of play taking place every Thursday afternoon.

The cost to participate is $30 for early signups to participate in the entire league or $5 each day. The league will be nonsanctioned and have a different format each week.

The league is available for all levels of ability.

“We will have winners each week as well as other chances to win prices,” Dycus said.

From May 18 through 20, the department will also host the Bryant Parks and Recreation Department Flying Disc Festival. The festival will include three days of disc golf tournaments and other disc golf related events, along with food trucks, music and more.

More information about all of these events will be available by joining the Facebook group The TRAXX @ Bishop Park Disc Golf Course.