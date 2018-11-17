Sledd to take catching ability to Henderson State

BAUXITE — One Bauxite Lady Miner sealed her fate Wednesday as she inked to play softball at Henderson State University.

Taylor Sledd finished her junior year with a .405 batting average, leading the Lady Miners with nine doubles, five home runs, 32 RBIs and 29 runs.

The stat sheet also helped her to a second All-State honor, along with a 4A State Championship.

Sledd said she chose Henderson due to its proximity to home.

“It was really close to home,” she said. “I really like Coach (Beth) Jackson and Coach (David) Martinez. We really clicked and I feel like it is going to be a great place for me to fit in.”

Despite winning it all in 2018, the catcher said she is hopeful for more hardware during her senior year.

“I hope we can make it back to state,” Sledd said. “That would be nice to win my senior year — another state title. Other than that, I just hope we give it all every game to lead us there.”

Sledd said she believes the plan for her at Henderson is to be used behind the plate.

“I am just going to have to get there and work really hard,” she added.

The Lady Miners will open their season March 4 against Hazen at home.