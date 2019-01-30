Small businesses announce move to historic Benton storefront

Local business owners have announced two stores will be moving into the historic Gingles building.

The owners of Stated Apparel and Stated Gifts announced the move on Facebook.

"There are a few things that need to be done first, so we will still be in our current buildings for a couple more months. We are super stoked to start sharing sneak peeks and surprises with you as we go along on this new adventure, so stay tuned," according to the online announcement.